Two foreigners wanted by Interpol kept in prisons of Kyrgyzstan

Two foreign citizens who have been put on the international wanted list by Interpol are kept in the prison colonies of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

«A citizen of Uzbekistan, wanted in his homeland for terrorism, and a citizen of South Korea, who is wanted in his homeland for large-scale fraud, are serving sentences in the institutions of the State Penitentiary Service of the republic. The latter was prosecuted in Kyrgyzstan for fraud and causing material damage to foreign investors. By his actions, he also damaged state interests. He was sentenced by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek to five years in prison,» the Interior Ministry said.

After serving their sentences, the foreign citizens will be extradited to their homeland in accordance with international agreements.