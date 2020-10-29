Investment Promotion Agency tells about garment sector problems

There are problems with the supply of raw materials in the garment industry of Kyrgyzstan, 80 percent of which were brought from China. Nurlan Aripov, a representative of the Agency for Promotion and Protection of Investments of Kyrgyzstan, announced this today at a meeting with industry workers.

According to him, the garment industry workers had great difficulties with contracts. Even those who have already signed contracts got into trouble due to the change in the dollar exchange rate.

«Everything is not in favor of the garment sector now. The issues of revising the plan for light industry are being worked out. We are negotiating with the Foreign Ministry on promotion of the export in light industry. It is more difficult to attract customers and buyers to this sector compared to other sectors. The situation at the moment is not easy, but we have recently contacted Russia and plan to hold B2B meetings,» Nurlan Aripov noted.