18:50
USD 81.67
EUR 96.08
RUB 1.05
English

Investment Promotion Agency tells about garment sector problems

There are problems with the supply of raw materials in the garment industry of Kyrgyzstan, 80 percent of which were brought from China. Nurlan Aripov, a representative of the Agency for Promotion and Protection of Investments of Kyrgyzstan, announced this today at a meeting with industry workers.

According to him, the garment industry workers had great difficulties with contracts. Even those who have already signed contracts got into trouble due to the change in the dollar exchange rate.

«Everything is not in favor of the garment sector now. The issues of revising the plan for light industry are being worked out. We are negotiating with the Foreign Ministry on promotion of the export in light industry. It is more difficult to attract customers and buyers to this sector compared to other sectors. The situation at the moment is not easy, but we have recently contacted Russia and plan to hold B2B meetings,» Nurlan Aripov noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/171308/
views: 101
Print
Related
Large Russian retail chains not take clothes from Kyrgyzstan for sale
Kyrgyzstan becomes monopolist in EEU textile market
Garment industry of Kyrgyzstan grows by 15 percent for 3 years
Kyrgyz Prime Minister refuses imported business suits
Kyrgyzstan’s PM tells how to get garment industry out of shadows
Kyrgyz garment workers have to enter markets of Europe and China
Kyrgyzstan hosts Garment Industry Week
Mayor of Osh visits Muras garment factory
Popular
Nature of Kyrgyzstan reminds Pakistani Muhammad Ismail Leghari of his homeland Nature of Kyrgyzstan reminds Pakistani Muhammad Ismail Leghari of his homeland
Aida Ismailova relieved of her post as Deputy Prime Minister Aida Ismailova relieved of her post as Deputy Prime Minister
Unknown people beat students from Pakistan in Bishkek Unknown people beat students from Pakistan in Bishkek
Presidential elections: Nomination of candidates to last until November 15 Presidential elections: Nomination of candidates to last until November 15
29 October, Thursday
18:36
Over six kilometers of fishing nets found in Issyk-Kul lake Over six kilometers of fishing nets found in Issyk-Kul...
18:28
Zhamalbek Yrsaliev becomes Vice Mayor of Bishkek
18:21
Presidential elections: Candidates have to deposit 1 million soms
18:13
Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan proposes to open schools from 2nd term
18:07
Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Ambassador of Pakistan