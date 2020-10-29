15:45
No officially confirmed COVID-19 reinfection cases registered in Kyrgyzstan

There are no officially confirmed cases of COVID-19 reinfection in Kyrgyzstan. Dinara Otorbaeva, head of the Epidemiological Department of the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the epidemiological investigation continues. There is a scientific group consisting of professors, epidemiologists, infectious disease specialists and researchers from the Medical Academy.

«People who think they got infected for the second time do not have a negative PCR test in one of the cases. How can you talk about reinfection without an evidence base? After all, community-acquired pneumonia develops not only with coronavirus, but also with other infectious diseases, it can be of bacterial etiology. Perhaps, this is a protracted course of the disease, but not a reinfection case,» Dinara Otorbaeva said.

The Chief Pulmonologist of the Ministry of Health, Talant Sooronbaev, previously explained why people who have had COVID-19 infection might have a positive result after a negative one: «They have a period of longer coronavirus shedding. The virus itself died, it is no longer active, but some of its antigenic parts remain, and this can give a positive result. A false-positive PCR test is also possible.»

In many patients, he said, the symptoms of coronavirus infection persist for a long time, up to three months or more, on average for 40 days. Therefore, people mistakenly believe that they are sick again.

The Chief Sanitary Doctor of Bishkek Kuban Kundashev said that up to seven cases of re-infection with COVID-19 were detected in the capital.

At least 522 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan for the past 24 hours.

Doctors urge all citizens, including those who have already had coronavirus, to take precautions: wear masks, keep social distance, avoid mass events, and improve immunity. Even if a person has had COVID-19, there is a risk of getting the flu or ARVI.
