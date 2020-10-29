15:45
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia tells details of murder of taxi driver

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia told the details of the murder of a taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan. The information was provided by the diplomatic mission.

According to the Embassy, 35-year-old Kyrgyzstani was killed in St. Petersburg (Russia). A criminal case was initiated under Article 105 «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Incidental witnesses reported the crime to the police. They said that a man was beating another man with a bat on Novocherkassky Prospekt in a parking lot near a restaurant. Then he opened the trunk of a car with the logo of a taxi company and, getting behind the wheel, drove along Zanevsky Prospect.

Police officers quickly found the car. A 31-year-old man was driving it, a 35-year-old woman was sitting with him in the cabin. «Both of them were in an inadequate state,» the Internal Affairs department of St. Petersburg said.

The suspect in the murder was detained, all the necessary investigative measures are being carried out within the framework of the initiated criminal case.

The issue of sending the body of the deceased to Kyrgyzstan is being discussed.
