Artem Novikov and Alexei Overchuk discuss protection of Russian business

A telephone conversation took place between the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Russian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Humanitarian Cooperation — the First Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov and the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexei Overchuk.

The parties discussed key issues of Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation, outlined short-term and long-term prospects for further interaction in bilateral and multilateral formats with an emphasis on interaction between the parties within the Eurasian Economic Union.

«In addition, the parties noted the need to ensure the protection of foreign investors in Kyrgyzstan, including for the activities of Russian business in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic. The parties agreed to further intensify the entire range of bilateral relations with a special focus on imparting a new impetus and increasing the existing potential of the two countries,» the statement says.
