12:21
USD 81.13
EUR 95.80
RUB 1.06
English

414 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 414 more people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 65 people have recovered in Bishkek, 41 — in Osh city, 46 — in Chui region, 76 — in Osh region, 83 — in Jalal-Abad region, 22 — in Issyk-Kul region, 4 — in Naryn, 15 — in Talas region and 62 — in Batken region.

In total, 48,637 recovered patients have been registered in the republic.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/171078/
views: 45
Print
Related
538 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 57,276 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 43.4 million people globally
Nine more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Two people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
380 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
568 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 56,738 in total
Experts leave for Issyk-Kul region within fight against coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 42.9 million people globally
Kyrgyzstan prepares over 5,000 beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients
Health Ministry associates COVID-19 incidence growth with political events
Popular
Nature of Kyrgyzstan reminds Pakistani Muhammad Ismail Leghari of his homeland Nature of Kyrgyzstan reminds Pakistani Muhammad Ismail Leghari of his homeland
Early presidential elections to be held on January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan Early presidential elections to be held on January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan
Building of Kyrgyzstan’s CEC searched within elections fraud case Building of Kyrgyzstan’s CEC searched within elections fraud case
Tourist stop points to be built in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan Tourist stop points to be built in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
28 October, Wednesday
12:13
538 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 57,276 in total 538 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrg...
12:10
414 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
12:07
Another rally held near Bishkek City Hall
11:54
Former head of Bishkek City Hall’s Department Daulet Dosaliev detained
11:45
Duishen Irsaliev relieved of post as General Director of Bishkek FEZ