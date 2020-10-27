18:02
Kazakhstani trying to sell 37 kg of hashish detained in Kyrgyzstan

A 57-year-old citizen of Kazakhstan was detained when trying to sell a large batch of hashish in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Drug Control Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«Employees of the State Drug Control Service received operational information that some citizen plans to sell a large batch of drugs on the territory of Kyrgyzstan and is actively looking for buyers. The unknown person was identified and he was detained on the territory of Alamedin district of Chui region. Packed dark brown substances with a specific smell of hashish were in the bag of the detained man. The total weight of the seized drugs was 37 kilograms 47 grams,» the state service said.

The detainee was taken into custody. A criminal case has been initiated into the illegal sale of narcotic drugs. An investigation is underway.
link: https://24.kg/english/170992/
views: 71
