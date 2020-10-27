16:31
New acting mayor of Bishkek fires two vice mayors

Newly appointed by a decree of the acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov acting Mayor of Bishkek was introduced to the staff of the City Hall this morning. Two hours later, he began his work in the new post with dismissals.

The City Hall told 24.kg news agency that Balbak Tulobaev asked the vice mayors Victoria Mozgacheva and Alymbek Abdyldaev to leave their posts.

The first was in charge of the social sector, the second — of housing and communal services.

The City Hall officials believe that Sadyr Japarov’s appointee must solve the main problem — to calm down the protesting supporters of the new government, who claimed posts.

The first appointments of Balbak Tulobaev will either confirm these assumptions or refute them.
