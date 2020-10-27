13:29
Work of kindergartens permitted in Kyrgyzstan

Kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan are allowed to work under several conditions with permission of local government and the Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision Center. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Specialist have developed instructions for resumption of the work of preschool educational institutions after quarantine in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus:

  • According to the order of the charter of preschool educational institutions, they can traditionally work 3, 10, 24 hours;
  • Short-term groups (3 hours) can be opened with consent of parents (if there is an educational component);
  • Work of duty groups is allowed, if there are a few children;
  • Open groups for children of different ages, resume activities.

Teachers, educators and their assistants, medical workers, methodologists and directors of each kindergarten underwent online training in the work of institutions amid COVID-19.
