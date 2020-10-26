Kyrgyzstan prepares over 5,000 beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients

Over 5,000 beds have been prepared to treat patients with COVID-19. The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced at a press conference.

According to him, 336 of them are in intensive care units.

«Within the framework of the expected growth, over 8,000 places have been prepared. In addition, if necessary, they can be prepared at specialized healthcare organizations,» the official said.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said that the increase in the incidence was due to non-compliance with sanitary and epidemiological measures. «The priority tasks for the ministry are preparation of beds, supply of necessary medicines,» he said.