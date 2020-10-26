CEC to appeal decision canceling decree on repeat parliamentary elections

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan will appeal decision of the Administrative Court of Bishkek to cancel the decision to announce repeat parliamentary elections, scheduled for December 20. Member of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Kairat Osmonaliev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the election commission will appeal to the Supreme Court. «We acted within the law, therefore, we set repeat elections on time. But the decision of the Parliament to extend the powers of the sixth convocation for another six months is anti-constitutional. It will also be challenged in the established order at the Constitutional Chamber,» Kairat Osmonaliev said.

He added that until the Supreme Council of the Kyrgyz Republic puts an end to the dispute over the date of the repeat parliamentary elections, the preparation process will continue according to the previously approved schedule. «48 parties have submitted notices of participation in the campaign. We must register their authorized representatives within two days. If the court decides that the members of the Coalition for Democracy and Civil Society are right and supports the decision of the first instance, we will cancel our decision, cancel the registration of representatives of political organizations, which automatically means the return of notifications,» the CEC member explained.

The law adopted by the Parliament provides for suspension of Articles 38 and 63 of the Constitutional Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on Elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Parliament, which regulate the procedure for holding repeat parliamentary elections until the end of the constitutional reform. The dates for the elections will be set after implementation of the constitutional reform in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, but no later than June 1, 2021.

The specified law of the Kyrgyz Republic comes into force from the moment of its official publication and is valid until the completion of the constitutional reform.

Sadyr Japarov said that the elections of deputies of the Parliament will be held until March 2021.