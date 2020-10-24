10:25
About 109,000 tourists from Kyrgyzstan’s regions visit Issyk-Kul in summer

At least 109,000 tourists from regions of Kyrgyzstan have visited Issyk-Kul region during the summer season (for three months). Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

The data were announced at a meeting of the Issyk-Kul Regional Coordination Council.

According to the plenipotentiary’s office, in 2019, the Issyk-Kul region was visited by 1,200,000 tourists, about 212,000 of them were foreign tourists.

«About 68,700,000 soms in taxes have been collected from health resorts, guest houses, cafes from June till August last year, then for the same period of 2020 — 30,800,000 soms. This is 55 percent less,» the office said.
