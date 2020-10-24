10:25
Elections 2020: At least 25 political parties to participate in election race

Already 25 political parties have notified the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) of their intention to participate in the repeat elections of deputies of the Parliament, scheduled for December 20. The information was confirmed by the CEC.

The Central Election Commission did not discuss cancellation of the repeat election by the Parliament and continues to accept applications. Today is the last day.

So, the following political organizations announced their intention to run for seats:

1. Green Party of Kyrgyzstan

2. Butun Kyrgyzstan

3. Bilim Ilim Ordosu

4. Meken Yntymagy

5. Ata Meken

6. Yiman Nuru

7. Political Party of Veterans of the War in Afghanistan and Participants of Other Local Military Conflicts

8. Unity of the People

9. Ulut Ordo

10. Eldik Kenesh

11. Voice of the People

12. Patriot

13. Aktiv

14. Youth Progressive Party of Kyrgyzstan

15. Adiletuu Kyrgyzstan

16. Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan

17. Onuguu Kyrgyzstan

18. Ordo

19. Respublika

20. Ak-Shumkar

21. Reforma

22. Ulutman

23. Nur

24. Uluu Zhurt

25. Butukul

The law adopted by the Parliament provides for suspension of Articles 38 and 63 of the Constitutional Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on Elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Parliament, which regulate the procedure for holding repeat parliamentary elections until the end of the constitutional reform. The dates for the elections will be set after implementation of the constitutional reform in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, but no later than June 1, 2021.

The specified law of the Kyrgyz Republic comes into force from the moment of its official publication and is valid until the completion of the constitutional reform.

Sadyr Japarov said yesterday that the elections of deputies of the Parliament will be held until March 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/170609/
views: 87
