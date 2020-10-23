Vladimir Putin: Events taking place in Kyrgyzstan is a disaster

Russia cannot look at the events in Kyrgyzstan without pity and anxiety, but it does not meddle with advice, instructions and does not support individual political forces in the country. The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, said speaking at Valdai discussion club. RIA Novosti reports.

«I would like to draw your attention to the fact that we do not meddle with our advice, guidance and support of some individual political forces. I very much hope that everything will return to normal in the republic, everything will get on its feet, Kyrgyzstan will develop, and we will maintain the best relations with the republic,» the Russian leader said.

He added that the current events are the disaster for Kyrgyzstan and the Kyrgyzstanis.