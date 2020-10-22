Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 41.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 442,722 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 41,171,093 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (8,335,799), India (7,651,107), Brazil (5,298,772), Russia (1,438,219), Argentina (1,037,325), Colombia (981,700), Mexico (867,559), Spain (1,005,295), France (1,000,369) and Peru (874,118).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 28,000,000. The figure grew by 411,835 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,130,597 people died from the virus (growth by 6,630 people for 24 hours), including 222,167 people — in the USA, 155,403— in Brazil, 115,914— in India, 44,248— in the UK, and 87,415— in Mexico.

At least 54,006 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 109,907 cases — in Kazakhstan, 64,010— in Uzbekistan, 10,613 — in Tajikistan.