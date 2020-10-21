15:14
Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev to pay visit to Russia

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev will visit the Russian Federation from October 22 to October 24, 2020. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

A bilateral meeting between Ruslan Kazakbaev and his Russian counterpart, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, is planned within the framework of the visit.

«During the upcoming talks, it is planned to consider issues on the broad agenda of Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, security, as well as topical issues of multilateral interaction of mutual interest,» the statement says.
