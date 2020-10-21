Sadyr Japarov meets with Ambassador of Russia to Kyrgyzstan

«Kyrgyzstan, as before, attaches great importance to further strengthening and building up strategic partnership and allied relations with the Russian Federation,» the acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Kyrgyzstan Nikolai Udovichenko.

According to him, the internal political situation in the country has stabilized. At the same time, the activities of all branches of government and the state apparatus intensified to restore the socio-economic situation of the country, including preparation for a possible second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

«Here I would like to note the special role of the Russian Federation in stabilizing the internal political situation in Kyrgyzstan, including the special role of the Special Representative of the Russian President Dmitry Kozak. As before, Russia has always been and remains a reliable strategic partner of our country. Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my gratitude to the Russian side for its support in a difficult period for the country associated with the spread of coronavirus infection, including for sending humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Kyrgyzstan Nikolai Udovichenko congratulated Sadyr Japarov on his appointment as the Prime Minister. He stressed that Russia and Kyrgyzstan have especially close and warm relations. The Russian side is interested in mutually beneficial economic cooperation and the continuation of the language policy in Kyrgyzstan.

«A number of extensive programs are being implemented in Kyrgyzstan. One of the important elements is attracting additional Russian investment, as well as an emphasis on economic cooperation between the countries. The Russian Federation is ready to assist in the modernization of the tax system and introduction of the goods traceability labeling system,» the Ambassador noted.

In his turn, the acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan assured that in accordance with the Constitution, the Russian language would remain the official language and no one intended to change its status.

Sadyr Japarov asked to increase the number of Russian language teachers to teach citizens living in the villages of Kyrgyzstan.

The parties discussed issues of financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan, a possible increase in regular flights between the countries and the socio-economic situation in the country. It was reported that the further work of the Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Russian commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, humanitarian cooperation on behalf of the Kyrgyz side would be conducted by the First Vice Prime Minister Artem Novikov. At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to continue an active dialogue to address topical issues on the agenda of Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation.