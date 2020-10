Tashtanbek Kaimazarov became the head of the State Migration Service of Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet’s Office reported.

The order was signed by the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov.

Bolotbek Ibraimzhanov was relieved of his post by another decree.

Tashtanbek Kaimazarov is a candidate for deputy from Mekenchil party.