Reconstruction of the zoo in Karakol city requires $ 1 million. Director of the zoo, Saltanat Seitova, announced.

The Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Issyk-Kul region, Balbak Tulobaev, visited the only zoo in Kyrgyzstan yesterday and got acquainted with the existing problems of the facility.

«There are many problems, first of all, the zoo needs reconstruction, we need to invest $ 1 million,» office of the plenipotentiary representative reported.