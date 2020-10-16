19:14
Tolgonai Stamalieva leaves post of spokeswoman for President

Tolgonai Stamalieva left the post of the spokeswoman of the President of the country. She herself told 24.kg news agency.

«I joined the team of the head of state and has been working, as you know, for four years with Sooronbai Sharipovich since his premiership. It is quite logical that I leave my post together with him,» Tolgonai Stamalieva said.

On October 15, Sooronbai Jeenbekov addressed the Kyrgyzstanis and announced that he intended to resign from the post of the country’s president.

«I am not holding on to power. I do not want to go down in the history of the Kyrgyz Republic as a president who shed blood and shot at his own citizens. Therefore, I decided to resign,» he said.

According to the Constitution, Speaker of the Parliament, Kanat Isaev becomes the acting head of state. The latter refused to fulfill duties of the president. The Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov became Acting Head of State.
