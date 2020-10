Spokesperson for the acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov was appointed. The Information Policy Department of the Executive Office of the President reports.

Galina Baiterek was appointed to this position. She was a TV presenter on OTRK, broadcast the meetings of the Central Election Commission live in 2010 and 2011 during the parliamentary and presidential elections.

In 2019, she ran for the post of the head of the television corporation. But she didn’t win enough votes.