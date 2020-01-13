23:04
Tolgonai Stamalieva appointed presidential spokesperson

By decree of the President of Kyrgyzstan, posts of the heads of the Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration and presidential spokesperson were divided. Tolgonai Stamalieva was appointed a presidential spokesperson.

Nargiza Mansurova became the head of the Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.

In addition, on the basis of the Civic Development, Religious and Ethnic Policy Department, two departments were established — the Department for Social Development and the Department for Humanitarian Development Monitoring and Interaction with Civil Society Institutions.

Nazgul Tashpaeva became the head of the Department for Social Development Monitoring of the Presidential Administration, and Kudaibergen Bazarbaev became the head of the Department for Humanitarian Development Monitoring and Interaction with Civil Society Institutions.
