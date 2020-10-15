Raiymbek Matraimov's brother Tilek placed under house arrest

Raiymbek Matraimov’s brother Tilek was placed under house arrest. The Regional Court of Osh confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The measure of restriction for Tilek Matraimov was reviewed today.

Tilek Matraimov was detained while trying to illegally cross the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border. On October 12, the head of Kara-Suu district was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the main department of the State Committee for National Security for Osh city and Osh region. The court of the southern capital made a decision on his detention pending completion of investigation (30 days).