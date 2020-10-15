15:44
USD 79.68
EUR 93.53
RUB 1.03
English

Kanat Isaev to become Acting President of Kyrgyzstan

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Kanat Isaev, will become the Acting President. This is what the Constitution says.

Kanat Isaev was elected the Speaker of the Parliament on October 13. According to the Basic Law, if the head of state prematurely resigns or dies, then his powers are transferred to the second person in the state — the Speaker of the legislative branch of Government.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced his resignation today. He also called on the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov and other politicians to withdraw their supporters from the capital of the country and return a peaceful life to the residents of Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/169440/
views: 118
Print
Related
Kulov, Tekebayev, Otunbayeva join negotiations on resignation of President
Elections 2020: President of Kyrgyzstan intends to meet with party leaders
Law on Manipulating Information returned to Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
President promises construction of complex hospitals in each region
President of Kyrgyzstan reminds of personal responsibility for not wearing masks
President of Kyrgyzstan discusses anti-crisis measures with Speaker, PM
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives at Parliament
President of Kyrgyzstan to speak at meeting of Parliament
President of Kyrgyzstan to meet with heads of leading mass media
President discusses development of Kyrgyzstan with Prime Minister
Popular
President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister
Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally
Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek
EU recognizes Sooronbai Jeenbekov as the only legitimate power in country EU recognizes Sooronbai Jeenbekov as the only legitimate power in country
15 October, Thursday
15:38
Protesters try to block Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue Protesters try to block Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue
15:25
Rally in Bishkek: Reaction of PM's supporters to resignation of Jeenbekov
15:12
Kanat Isaev to become Acting President of Kyrgyzstan
15:01
Six cars collide in Bishkek
14:58
Border guards detain smuggled gold items for 10 million soms