Kanat Isaev to become Acting President of Kyrgyzstan

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Kanat Isaev, will become the Acting President. This is what the Constitution says.

Kanat Isaev was elected the Speaker of the Parliament on October 13. According to the Basic Law, if the head of state prematurely resigns or dies, then his powers are transferred to the second person in the state — the Speaker of the legislative branch of Government.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced his resignation today. He also called on the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov and other politicians to withdraw their supporters from the capital of the country and return a peaceful life to the residents of Bishkek.