Autumn farmers' fairs to open in Bishkek

Fairs of agricultural and food products will open in every district of Bishkek from October 17. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.
The fairs will work on Saturdays and Sundays in compliance with sanitary norms and rules. The country’s farmers will traditionally offer residents vegetables, fruits, honey, meat and dairy products.
- Leninsky district: the fair will open in Dzhal microdistrict on Tynaliev Street (opposite Rakhat-Lukum cafe);
- Oktyabrsky district: the fair will open at the intersection of Zhetikashaeva and Tokombayev Streets in the 12th microdistrict;
- Pervomaisky district: the fair will open at the intersection of Skryabin and Abai Streets (next to the Kyrgyz National Agrarian University named after K.I. Skryabin);
- Sverdlovsky district: the fair will open at the intersection of Torekul Aitmatov and Toktogul Streets.