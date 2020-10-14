16:50
Head of press service of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan decides to resign

Ibraim Nurakun uulu, the head of the press service of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, wrote a letter of resignation. He announced it on Facebook.

According to Ibraim Nurakun uulu, he wrote a statement addressed to the Speaker of the Parliament, Kanatbek Isaev.

«Dear colleagues, I have made a decision to leave the post of the head of the parliamentary press service. I was glad to work with you all these five years. I express my gratitude to everyone for the fruitful cooperation,» he wrote.

Ibraim Nurakun uulu did not explain why he made such a decision.

Deputies elected a new Speaker day before at an extraordinary meeting of the Parliament at Ala-Archa state residence. The leader of Kyrgyzstan party, Kanatbek Isaev, became the new Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.
