Newly appointed Speaker of Kyrgyzstan voices priority tasks of Parliament

The Parliament must make its contribution to stabilization of the socio-political situation in Kyrgyzstan. Speaker of the Parliament, Kanatbek Isaev, told journalists about it.

According to him, the country is currently going through a difficult time when there is no political stability and security is not ensured.

«The role of the Parliament in the country is high, and the deputies must make their contribution to stabilization of the situation,» Kanatbek Isaev said.

Answering the question about approval of the new Government, the Speaker said that it was too early to talk about it.

«The decision must be made by the Parliament, but not right now. I think there will be consultations with leaders of factions, chairmen of committees, and then we will come to a common opinion,» the Speaker said.

Kanat Isaev was elected a Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan yesterday.