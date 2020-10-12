23:27
Tilek Matraimov placed in SCNS pretrial detention center

Head of Kara-Suu district was placed in the pretrial detention center of the Main Department of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan for Osh city and Osh region. The Osh Regional Court confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Tilek Matraimov will be in custody for a month — during the investigation. This decision was made by the court of the southern capital.

Tilek Matraimov was detained while trying to illegally cross the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border.
