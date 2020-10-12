17:23
Unknown persons set fire to house of deputy in Issyk-Ata district

Garden house of a deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, burned down in Internatsional village, Issyk-Ata district. Head of the district, Baiysh Kurmanov confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the arson occurred on October 5.

«The house was small, in a garden. Who exactly set it on fire is unknown,» Baiysh Kurmanov said.

According to other sources, a herd of sheep was stolen from another deputy of the Parliament, Isa Omurkulov.

Recall, a state of emergency has been in effect in the capital since October 10. The corresponding decree was signed by the President. The military also maintain public order in connection with the crisis situation in the city.
