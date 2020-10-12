12:43
English

Bishkek ambulance station continues working under no timeline

The Bishkek Emergency Medicine Center received 435 calls over the past day. Head of the center’s Resuscitation Department Egor Borisov told 24.kg news agency. Doctors, he said, continue to work under no timeline.

«We receive standard calls from citizens, not related to the latest events. We do not observe a decrease or increase in the number of calls. The ambulance service is still working under no timeline, as the state of emergency is in force in the city. On average, up to 35 teams take over the shift. Five more vehicles are in reserve,» Egor Borisov said.

He also noted that the Emergency Medicine Center was ready to receive patients with coronavirus infection. Stocks of personal protective equipment, medicines and oxygen are available in the required amount. There are no problems with hospitalization as of today. The patient admission algorithm has been worked out. A spike in the number of calls to the ambulance from citizens with suspected COVID-19 in Bishkek, according to Borisov, was not registered.

The Parliament approved ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan. A curfew and state of emergency are in force in the capital due to the tense situation.
