Rally of supporters of the former president of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Atambayev, takes place in Bishkek at Forum building.

The protest began with a minute of silence in memory of the citizen who died during the riots on October 5.

The number of protesters increased to 2,000 people.

Omurbek Babanov came to Forum building.

According to SDPK representative Kunduz Zholdubaeva, Almazbek Atambayev will also take part in the rally.