Rally in support of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov held in Osh

A rally in support of the legitimate President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, takes place in Osh city. The City Internal Affairs Department confirmed the information.

According to it, 500 people gathered on the central square. People continue arriving. They hold posters: «Sooronbai Jeenbekov is the legitimate president», «Sooronbai Jeenbekov is our president.»

Earlier, the head of state, in his next address to the Kyrgyzstanis, said that he was ready to resign as soon as the situation enters the legal framework, a technical government is elected and new parliamentary elections are scheduled.