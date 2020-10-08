17:13
Government: All social obligations to population will be fulfilled

«All social obligations to the population will be fulfilled,» the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Erkin Asrandiev, said at a meeting with heads of state bodies.

The importance of continuing the work of state bodies in a regular mode and the need for high-quality preparation and prompt implementation of measures related to the winter heating season was noted.

«Much attention of relevant government agencies will be paid to monitoring the epidemiological situation in connection with the spread of coronavirus infection, as well as to the implementation of approved measures to prepare for a possible increase in the incidence of the infection,» the Cabinet of Ministers said.

In addition, the need for continuing the work of state-owned companies in a regular mode was noted.

«In this difficult time, all state bodies must step up their work to fulfill the tasks assigned to them,» Erkin Asrandiev said.
