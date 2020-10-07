12:15
Kremlin comments on developments in Kyrgyzstan

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the situation in Kyrgyzstan, Russian media report.

According to him, the Kremlin hopes for an early settlement of the situation within the framework of the constitutional field and considers it a matter of internal political dialogue in the country.

President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, did not call the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

«No, it wasn’t today,» Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry also reacted to the situation after the parliamentary elections. The Russian side made an official comment from the position of reconciliation. The commentary stresses that Kyrgyzstan is a strategic partner and ally of Russia, and therefore Moscow is interested in the internal political stability of the republic. The diplomats note that the country’s democratic development should remain a priority.

Riots broke out in Bishkek city because of the results of parliamentary elections.
