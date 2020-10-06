14:44
Embassy of Russia in Kyrgyzstan: Safety should be a priority

«We consider it important to stress our commitment to a legal solution of the current situation. The priority should be to ensure the safety of citizens, internal stability and preservation of conditions for further democratic development of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the Embassy of Russia commented on the situation in Kyrgyzstan.

The diplomatic mission noted that they continue to work as usual.

Riots broke out in Bishkek last night after the police attempted to disperse the rally. The decision to disperse protested on Ala-Too Square was made after unknown provocateurs went to the White House and tried to enter the territory of the specially guarded facility. After a seven-hour confrontation between protesters and security officials, the first got into the building of the Parliament.

Protests began in many regions of the country today.
