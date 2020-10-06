08:31
Almambet Shykmamatov becomes acting Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan

Former deputy of Kyrgyzstan Almambet Shykmamatov became the acting Prosecutor General. He himself informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, arrest warrants were issued for Raimbek Matraimov, Iskender Matraimov, Tilek Matraimov. In addition, all those involved in large-scale falsifications during the elections of deputies of the Parliament will be arrested. The first appointments look like this: Omurbek Suvanaliev became the acting Head of the State Committee for National Security, and Kursan Asanov — Commandant of Bishkek.
