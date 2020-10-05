17:19
Russia could repeatedly close borders due to coronavirus

The First Deputy Chair of the Committee on Social Policy of the Federation Council, Valery Ryazansky, believes that due to the increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia, borders may be repeatedly closed and the number of flights may be reduced. RIA Novosti reports.

According to the operational headquarters of the Russian Federation as of October 5, the number of people infected with coronavirus has increased and reached 10,888 people.

«Of course, we can close the borders of Russia, we are moving towards this,» said Valery Ryazansky, commenting on possible restrictive measures due to the increase in the number of cases.

The senator noted that «the more people move, the higher is the number of the infection cases.» He stressed that a number of countries were already taking serious measures, in particular, Israel has introduced state quarantine.
