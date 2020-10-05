15:49
Reconstruction of roads within 2nd phase of PRC grant begins in Bishkek

The second phase of the project «Development of the road network» at the expense of the PRC grant has officially started. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

Tashkentskaya Street (from Turusbekov Street to Togolok Moldo) will be repaired first. Traffic movement will be temporarily restricted on it. Construction of an extension of Sukhe-Bator Street (from Karalaev Street to Shabdan Baatyr) was also announced.

«Road works on Tashkentskaya Street will begin today, October 5, at 15.00, on Sukhe Bator — tomorrow, October 6, in the morning. The work is planned to be completed by the end of the autumn. The road surface, curbs, irrigation trays and sidewalks will be renewed on the streets,» the City Hall said.

The construction will be carried out by the Chinese China Road & Bridges Corporation.

The City Hall reminded that the second phase of the project for the development of the road network in Bishkek is designed for two years. During this time, it is planned to build five bridges in Bishkek and repair 60 streets with a total length of more than 70 kilometers.

Many streets on this list will be expanded or rebuilt, all will have sidewalks and an irrigation network. The renovation will be carried out at the expense of grant funds from the People’s Republic of China.
