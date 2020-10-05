Elections 2020: Police check facts of attacks on journalists

The police are checking the facts of attacks on the journalists of Azattyk in Talas and Kloop.kg in Osh. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The facts were registered.

«The attacks on journalists are being checked now. Based on the results, a legal assessment will be given. Police officers interrogate victims and witnesses of the incidents,» the police said.

Unknown people attacked Kloop.kg journalist Khamidullo Uzakov on the election day in Osh. At the same time, a camera crew of Azattyk radio was attacked in Talas.