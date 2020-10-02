19:24
Delegation of State Duma of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan to observe elections

A delegation of the State Duma of the Russian Federation headed by Konstantin Zatulin and the First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots arrived in Kyrgyzstan to participate in international observation of the elections to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Institute of CIS Countries reported.

«The State Duma deputies have already met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Kyrgyzstan Nikolai Udovichenko. They will meet with the officials of the Parliament and the Central Election Commission of the republic, political parties participating in the elections, as well as with the activists of organizations of Russian compatriots in Kyrgyzstan. On election day, October 4, the State Duma deputies, together with their colleagues from the CIS countries, will take part in the observation of the voting process,» the statement says.

The delegation will stay in Kyrgyzstan from October 2 to October 5.
