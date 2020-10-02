Increase in number of flights to Russia depends on epidemiological situation

Increase in the number of regular flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russia depends on the epidemiological situation in the countries. Director of the Civil Aviation Agency of Kyrgyzstan, Kurmanbek Akyshev, announced at a press conference.

According to him, negotiations are currently underway with the Russian side to increase the number of regular flights. «As you know, the situation with the coronavirus is unstable both in Russia and in Kyrgyzstan. If the situation stabilizes, there are plans to increase their number,» he said.

In connection with lifting of restrictions on the movement of citizens between Russia and Kyrgyzstan, Aeroflot and Avia Traffic airlines resumed regular Moscow-Bishkek flight once a week since September 24.