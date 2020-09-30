Price of tickets from Moscow to Bishkek grows by 63 percent

Analytical center of the travel service Tutu.ru found out which countries the Russians plan to fly to in October. It analyzed sales from August 1 to September 24, and departure dates from October 1 to October 31.

The most popular destination is Chisinau, almost 8 percent of independent travelers who bought tickets on Tutu.ru want to fly there. The second and third places are taken by Turkish destinations: Istanbul and Antalya. Dalaman is represented in the top ten of Turkish cities, where independent tourists rarely traveled before, the share of the destination has grown several times compared to last year.

Bishkek (5th place in the ranking) and Minsk (6th position) are among the recently opened destinations in the top 10 for October.

Among the top 10 destinations, one-way ticket to Chisinau has the lowest price — 7,332 rubles. Tickets to Yerevan have risen in price significantly: cost of an average ticket increased from 7,062 to 16,265 rubles.

Tickets to Bishkek became 63 percent more expensive (growth from 10,578 to 17,257 rubles).