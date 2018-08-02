13:09
Government’s Executive Office: No free tickets for World Nomad Games

Tickets for the opening and closure ceremony of the 3rd World Nomad Games will be sold only. Free distribution of the tickets for certain categories of citizens or officials is not planned. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

The day before, the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev held a regular meeting on preparations for the 3rd World Nomad Games. He noted the importance of their holding at the highest organizational level, taking into account the number of participants and guests of the competition.

«The heads of ministries and departments will bear personal responsibility for all the shortcomings,» the Prime Minister warned.

The Head of WNG Secretariat Nursultan Adenov said that tickets for the Games were being sold in Bishkek, Osh and Cholpon-Ata. In addition, a mobile application for purchase of the tickets was launched.

About 3,000 tickets for the opening and closure ceremony have already been sold.

The First Vice Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov stressed that the money collected from the sale of tickets would be spent on the maintenance of the hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata and its further development.

The tickets for the World Nomad Games, which will be held from September 2 to September 8 on Issyk-Kul shore, cost from 400 to 4,900 soms.
