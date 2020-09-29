18:28
USD 79.50
EUR 92.55
RUB 1.01
English

11 food outlets closed in Jalal-Abad for non-compliance with sanitary rules

At least 11 food outlets were closed in Jalal-Abad city for non-compliance with sanitary rules. Press service of the City Hall of Jalal-Abad informed 24.kg news agency.

Another raid was conducted in Jalal-Abad city today. The Vice Mayor of the city, Nurtilek Orozbaev, and inspectors checked catering establishments. The commission fined and closed a number of facilities for unsanitary conditions.

«Many food outlets were fined 3,000 soms each. One shop was fined 1,000 soms,» the City Hall said.
link: https://24.kg/english/166849/
views: 79
Print
Related
State Sanitary Service closes 81 objects in Bishkek in 2017
Popular
UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control
Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer
158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total 158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total
An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed
29 September, Tuesday
18:03
11 food outlets closed in Jalal-Abad for non-compliance with sanitary rules 11 food outlets closed in Jalal-Abad for non-compliance...
17:38
Hungary to allocate $ 50 million loan to Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund
17:21
Film by Kyrgyz director wins award at Russian Film Festival
16:22
Park named after writer Chingiz Aitmatov appears in Budapest
16:12
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 5 percent