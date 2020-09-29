11 food outlets closed in Jalal-Abad for non-compliance with sanitary rules

At least 11 food outlets were closed in Jalal-Abad city for non-compliance with sanitary rules. Press service of the City Hall of Jalal-Abad informed 24.kg news agency.

Another raid was conducted in Jalal-Abad city today. The Vice Mayor of the city, Nurtilek Orozbaev, and inspectors checked catering establishments. The commission fined and closed a number of facilities for unsanitary conditions.

«Many food outlets were fined 3,000 soms each. One shop was fined 1,000 soms,» the City Hall said.