Jeenbekov: Sovereignty of Kyrgyzstan is encroached on in run-up to elections

«As you know, various forces have become more active, especially in the run-up to the parliamentary elections, who are against the stability and development of our country,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a meeting with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin’s press service reports.

«They even try to encroach on the sovereignty of the Kyrgyz Republic and drive a wedge into our allied relations, strategic partnership. We will not allow it to them, of course, they will not succeed, because the support of Russia is the main thing, it is very important for us, and I thank you for that. We have always valued our historically friendly relations; they have been tested over centuries. And, of course, Vladimir Vladimirovich, the people of the Kyrgyz Republic expect a lot from our meeting with you,» the Kremlin’s press service quotes Sooronbai Jeenbekov as saying.

Vladimir Putin replied that Russia has never interfered in the internal affairs of its neighbors, in general, other countries, but it has always supported efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation, a full-fledged dialogue between all political forces.