Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Russia increases

«We had to postpone your visit due to the problems associated with the pandemic,» the President of Russia Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the head of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

At the same time, the President of the Russian Federation noted that the work continues. Recently, in September, a full-format meeting was held within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation in Bishkek.

«I am very glad that I have the opportunity to see you. And first I would like to say that we have had a noticeable increase in trade turnover over the past year. At the same time, Kyrgyz imports, respectively, for us this is export, increased by more than 25 percent. This is a very good indicator. It is clear that modern conditions make certain adjustments, nevertheless, we are moving absolutely confidently in the right direction. In accordance with your request, we have increased the supply of wheat. In general, the volume of supplies of agricultural products is increasing. We can state a significant movement forward in this direction,» Vladimir Putin said.