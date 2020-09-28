Vladimir Putin about respect for sovereignty of Kyrgyzstan, partnership

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The parties discussed issues of further development of bilateral strategic partnership and alliance, including interaction in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as prospects for deepening integration within the EAEU.

Vladimir Putin noted that Russia respects the sovereignty of any independent country and will continue to develop relations with Kyrgyzstan in the spirit of alliance and strategic partnership.

He also wished further success in implementation of measures for the development of the Kyrgyz Republic. The president especially stressed that the Russian side was interested in stability in the state, including in the post-election period.

«You know that we consistently support your efforts, the efforts of the leadership of Kyrgyzstan for internal political stabilization in the country. For our part, we will do everything to support you as the head of state, and the Kyrgyz Republic, its people in the implementation of those ambitious goals that you set for the development of the republic,» Vladimir Putin said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov said that Kyrgyzstan always feels the strong shoulder of Russia as a true strategic ally, especially in these difficult times. He once again congratulated the leader of the Russian Federation on the world’s first registration of vaccine against coronavirus infection, expressing the hope that it would soon become available for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The head of state noted the interest in continuing mutually beneficial cooperation on energy and infrastructure projects, building up trade and economic partnership, including within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union. He expressed gratitude to the Russian side for the support provided in a number of areas and stressed that Kyrgyzstan values ​​the historical friendly relations with Russia, proven over centuries.

The sides expressed their readiness to deepen further cooperation on the entire range of issues of mutual interest.