Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily closed

Checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border will be closed from October 1 to October 4. The Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

At the initiative of the Chinese side in connection with the Day of the People’s Republic of China and the Mid-Autumn Festival, the checkpoints Torugart-Avtodorozhny and Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny will be closed. The passage of goods will resume on October 5.

The State Border Service recalled that a special algorithm is in force in the republic that provides only for the movement of goods from the PRC to the Kyrgyz Republic.
