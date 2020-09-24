Period of stay of migrants in Russia extended until December 15

By the decree of the President of Russia No. 580, the period of stay of foreign citizens in the Russian Federation was extended by other three months: from September 15 to December 15. The document posted on the official Internet portal of legal information says.

The wording of the previous presidential decree No. 274 is changed: the phrase «until September 15, 2020» is replaced by «until December 15, 2020».

Until mid-December no decisions on administrative expulsion from the Russian Federation are made in relation to foreigners and stateless persons who have been released, who have violated the state border and created a threat to national security. The decisions on revocation of refugee status, cancellation of previously issued visas, work permits and licenses were suspended.

According to the decree, the foreigners are allowed to leave Russia to the state of citizenship using documents that prove their identity, even if their validity period expired after March 14, 2020.

In mid-June, the Russian president extended the stay of foreigners in the country by three months: from June 15 to September 15 this year.