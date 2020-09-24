Traffic movement on Fatyanov Steet in Bishkek partially limited

Traffic movement will be partially limited due to repair of the heating system on Fatyanov Street in Bishkek. Bishkekteploset OJSC reports.

Work on replacing pipes as part of the reconstruction of the main heating network will be carried out from September 24 to October 3 on Fatyanov Street above the intersection with Kulatov Street.

«Construction work will be carried out on Fatyanov Street with partial restrictions without closure of the road for traffic,» the organization noted.

Bishkekteploset OJSC apologizes for the temporary inconveniences.